Atria Investments Inc Has $2.10 Million Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of JHML opened at $64.36 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

