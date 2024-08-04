Atria Investments Inc Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

