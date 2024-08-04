Atria Investments Inc Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,493,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,114,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $222.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $239.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

