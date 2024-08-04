Atria Investments Inc Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 119,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $93.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

