Atria Investments Inc Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period. Finally, Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $23,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

BTI stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

