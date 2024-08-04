Atria Investments Inc Has $2.34 Million Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,657 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in GSK by 9.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in GSK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $83.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 54.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

