Atria Investments Inc Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

BBAG stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.51. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

