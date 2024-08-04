Atria Investments Inc Has $2.56 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,205,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Mills by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in General Mills by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 654,550 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.77.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

