Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of DNOV opened at $41.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.68 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

