Atria Investments Inc Lowers Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $246,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 321.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 108.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in NVR by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,548 shares of company stock valued at $12,288,213. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE NVR opened at $8,546.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,851.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7,679.25. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVR

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.