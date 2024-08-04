Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $67,354,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after buying an additional 1,499,194 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.