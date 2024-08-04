Atria Investments Inc Purchases 18,663 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Kenvue by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

