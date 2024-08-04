Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,974 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

