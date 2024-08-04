Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,974 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance
Shares of ELS stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $74.04.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ELS
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Equity LifeStyle Properties
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.