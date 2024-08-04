Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,256 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,164.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,264,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,200,000 after buying an additional 1,247,416 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 349,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,673 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day moving average is $87.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

