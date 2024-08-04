Atria Investments Inc Purchases 2,750 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,209,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after buying an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,535,000 after buying an additional 448,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 489,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,628,000 after buying an additional 295,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 4.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $152.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

