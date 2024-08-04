Atria Investments Inc Purchases 3,780 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $103.16.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

