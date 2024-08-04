Atria Investments Inc Purchases 4,458 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $144.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $161.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joao Paulo Ribeiro sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $431,166.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,039.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of VC opened at $104.37 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.58. Visteon had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

