Atria Investments Inc Purchases 6,876 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after acquiring an additional 79,778 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,210,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $42.44 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.08.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

