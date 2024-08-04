Atria Investments Inc Purchases 760 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in AON by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,650,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in AON by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AON by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,847,000 after acquiring an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, insider Andy Weitz 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Price Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $330.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.60. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $268.06 and a 52-week high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.