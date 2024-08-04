Atria Investments Inc Purchases 8,767 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $8,680,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 51.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 269,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 91,531 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 126,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 112.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $814.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

