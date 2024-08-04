Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $139,599,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after buying an additional 1,446,362 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after buying an additional 984,617 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,466,000 after buying an additional 795,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.