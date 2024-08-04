Atria Investments Inc Raises Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 12.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $4,398,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 59.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Relx Stock Down 0.0 %

Relx stock opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

