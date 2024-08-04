Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $242.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.42. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

