Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.74.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.07.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

