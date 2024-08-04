Atria Investments Inc Reduces Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Allegion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $129.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The business had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

