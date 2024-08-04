Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,349 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $73,777,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $53,019,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $272,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

EBAY stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $57.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $565,910 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

