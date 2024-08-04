Atria Investments Inc Sells 147 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 25,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45,740.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 291,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,854,000 after buying an additional 290,908 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,142,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA stock opened at $341.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $385.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.11 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.61.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

