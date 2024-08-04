Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,588 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AAON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AAON by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,646 shares of company stock worth $5,885,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its 200 day moving average is $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

