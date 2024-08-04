Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,648 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,739 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of LULU opened at $236.00 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.69 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.68.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

