Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,746 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $854,538. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $117.27 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

