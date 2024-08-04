Atria Investments Inc Sells 285 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Chemed by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 205,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,328,000 after acquiring an additional 127,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Chemed by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 203,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,399 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,970,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after acquiring an additional 70,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, insider M. Westfall Nicholas 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,605,899.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,784 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,213. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Price Performance

Chemed stock opened at $590.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $492.84 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $544.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

