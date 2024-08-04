Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,059 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 24.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 6.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 2.6 %

ZWS opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,528 shares of company stock worth $7,851,723. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

