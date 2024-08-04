Atria Investments Inc Sells 3,415 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 266,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 47.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,646,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

DLB opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.41 and a 52-week high of $90.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.