Atria Investments Inc Sells 547 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.44 and a 200-day moving average of $187.07. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.60 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

