Atria Investments Inc Sells 8,110 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,443 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,529,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,549,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,551,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,616 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,207,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,175,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,836 shares during the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.