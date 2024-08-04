Atria Investments Inc Sells 8,370 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.