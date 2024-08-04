Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 393,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 44,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $217.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.2524 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

