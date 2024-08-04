Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $406,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $127,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,621 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $107,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 129.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,904,263 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $139,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,666 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

