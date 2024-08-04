Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,717 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 163.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,218.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $1,811,336 over the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $199.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $234.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.73.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

