Atria Investments Inc Trims Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

FMX stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.26. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

