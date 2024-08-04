Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $37.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

