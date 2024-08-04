AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVDX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

AVDX stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. AvidXchange has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $316,733.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,440,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in AvidXchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

