AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.080–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0 million-$27.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.1 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.38.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AXTI

AXT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.28. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.