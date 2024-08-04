Azenta (AZTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.27-0.37 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Azenta Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZTA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

