Azenta (AZTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Azenta has set its FY24 guidance at $0.27-0.37 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Azenta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Azenta Price Performance
NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $56.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.
About Azenta
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
