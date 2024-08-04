Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.
AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.10 on Friday. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
