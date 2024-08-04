Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.12.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.10 on Friday. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.31.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azul will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

