B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,103 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,651,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,155,000 after purchasing an additional 275,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rambus by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,933,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,645,000 after purchasing an additional 132,939 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,622,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Rambus by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,258,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,817,000 after purchasing an additional 176,103 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Rambus Trading Down 6.2 %

RMBS opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.20. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $76.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.55.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). Rambus had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 48.31%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

