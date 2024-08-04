B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 870 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after buying an additional 39,301 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 164,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 128,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 61,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.07.

Chewy Price Performance

Chewy stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.