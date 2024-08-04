B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,751,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 32,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 978,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 55,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

