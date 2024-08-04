B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $136,630,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,538 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 3.5 %

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.