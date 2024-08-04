B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $94.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.74 and a fifty-two week high of $107.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

